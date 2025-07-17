DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / J K / Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

So far, 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A member of Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assists a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI
Advertisement
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday due to heavy rain in the Valley for the last 36 hours, officials said. A weather advisory warned of more heavy rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
This comes a day after a woman pilgrim died and three sustained injuries in a landslide along the Baltal route of the yatra in Ganderbal district.
"Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 17.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Continuous heavy rains over the last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both routes," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said.
"However, yatris who stayed at Panjtami camp last night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal with adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams," he said.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has made heavy deployment of men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work so that the yatra can be resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, Bhiduri said.
"In all likelihood, the yatra shall resume tomorrow (Friday), depending on the weather conditions during the course of the day," he said.
Another official said a two-day weather advisory has warned of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, including on the yatra routes in Kashmir.
This is the first time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu this year.
So far, 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3.
A total of 1,01,553 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.
More than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.
Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.
The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts