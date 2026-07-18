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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

Pilgrimage would remain suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Pilgrims proceed towards the holy cave shrine during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. PTI
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The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra from July 19 due to an adverse weather forecast.
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An official statement said that, in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the pilgrimage would remain suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

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"In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026. Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said.

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He added that updates regarding the resumption of the yatra would be issued in due course after ensuring route safety and conducting a comprehensive assessment of weather conditions.

So far, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing yatra.

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