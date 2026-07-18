Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather forecast

Advertisement

An official statement said that, in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the pilgrimage would remain suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

Advertisement

"In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026. Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said.

Advertisement

He added that updates regarding the resumption of the yatra would be issued in due course after ensuring route safety and conducting a comprehensive assessment of weather conditions.

So far, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing yatra.