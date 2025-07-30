Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal routes due to heavy rain

Authorities on Wednesday suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rain in Kashmir, a senior official said.

“Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps,” Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, posted on its X handle.

It said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that due to heavy rain since early morning on Wednesday, the yatra has not been allowed on the tracks from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.

So far, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine. The yatra shall remain suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Thursday.

“Due to the heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on July 31, 2025,” the DIPR said.