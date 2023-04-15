Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 1

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 14

The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 1 this year and will culminate on August 31. The registration through online and offline modes for the pilgrimage will start from April 17. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while announcing the schedule, today said the administration was committed to ensure smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” the L-G said.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening prayers.