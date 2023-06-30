Amarnath yatra: Vehicle in security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur, DSP among 3 injured

Udhampur/Jammu, June 30
A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was among three persons injured when a vehicle, which was part of the Amarnath security convoy, skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Friday morning, officials said.
The first batch of over 3,400 Amarnath pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas early this morning.
An escort vehicle in the convoy, which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir, skidded off the highway at Bali nallah area and overturned resulting in injuries to three persons, including the DSP, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Dr Vinood Kumar told PTI. The injured have been hospitalised.
