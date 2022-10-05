Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 5

Three local militants linked with a proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad have been killed in an encounter at Drach village in south Kashmir's Shopian.

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progress. Further details would follow, Additional DGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kashmir on Tuesday night and would address a public rally at Government Boys Degree College, Baramulla, on Wednesday.