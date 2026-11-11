Amid cabinet expansion dissent, National Conference initiates process to form advisory groups for ministers

Days after a group of dissident National Conference (NC) legislators met the party leadership in Srinagar over discontent regarding last month’s Cabinet expansion, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has begun an exercise to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs for each minister.

In a letter to legislators, Abdullah stated that at a recent meeting “I had with some of the party legislators, it was decided to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs to be attached with each member of the council of ministers.” “These legislators will act as a bridge between the party and the government. Ministers will be asked to hold regular meetings with their advisory groups and keep them informed of major policy initiatives and progress being made in their respective departments,” it stated.

Abdullah said it has been decided that each legislator can be a part of two groups. “In order to ensure that, as far as possible, legislators are placed with ministers of their choice, please provide, in writing, three ministers in order of preference. The lists will be prepared and notified as soon as all legislators send their preferences,” Abdullah told the legislators. He said the exercise will be completed “in no longer than two weeks.”

The ruling National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, managed to contain a rare bout of internal dissent triggered by last month’s Cabinet expansion, with party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hearing the legislators for nearly two hours last week on Friday. During the meeting, Omar Abdullah even offered to resign to make way for another leader to take over as Chief Minister, but the legislators declined the offer.

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After Friday’s meeting, Farooq Abdullah, flanked by the legislators, addressed the media and dismissed reports suggesting that the National Conference was divided. More than a dozen legislators had expressed resentment after the ruling National Conference inducted four new members into the Cabinet in its first expansion since returning to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.

Their demand was to drop the ministers who completed their two-year tenure and also remove CM Omar Abdullah’s adviser. While the NC has started the process to form advisory groups, there is no action yet on the other demands put forward by the legislators during last week’s meeting.