Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amid cabinet expansion dissent, National Conference initiates process to form advisory groups for ministers

Amid cabinet expansion dissent, National Conference initiates process to form advisory groups for ministers

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:43 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

Days after a group of dissident National Conference (NC) legislators met the party leadership in Srinagar over discontent regarding last month’s Cabinet expansion, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has begun an exercise to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs for each minister.

In a letter to legislators, Abdullah stated that at a recent meeting “I had with some of the party legislators, it was decided to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs to be attached with each member of the council of ministers.” “These legislators will act as a bridge between the party and the government. Ministers will be asked to hold regular meetings with their advisory groups and keep them informed of major policy initiatives and progress being made in their respective departments,” it stated.

Abdullah said it has been decided that each legislator can be a part of two groups. “In order to ensure that, as far as possible, legislators are placed with ministers of their choice, please provide, in writing, three ministers in order of preference. The lists will be prepared and notified as soon as all legislators send their preferences,” Abdullah told the legislators. He said the exercise will be completed “in no longer than two weeks.”

The ruling National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, managed to contain a rare bout of internal dissent triggered by last month’s Cabinet expansion, with party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hearing the legislators for nearly two hours last week on Friday. During the meeting, Omar Abdullah even offered to resign to make way for another leader to take over as Chief Minister, but the legislators declined the offer.

Advertisement

After Friday’s meeting, Farooq Abdullah, flanked by the legislators, addressed the media and dismissed reports suggesting that the National Conference was divided. More than a dozen legislators had expressed resentment after the ruling National Conference inducted four new members into the Cabinet in its first expansion since returning to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.

Their demand was to drop the ministers who completed their two-year tenure and also remove CM Omar Abdullah’s adviser. While the NC has started the process to form advisory groups, there is no action yet on the other demands put forward by the legislators during last week’s meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts