Amid Jammu market shutdown, BJP seeks Rs 10 lakh relief for fire-hit traders

Amid a shutdown call by warehouse market traders till Wednesday and growing anger over losses suffered in the Diwali night fire, BJP leaders on Tuesday met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and submitted a four-point memorandum, seeking compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each affected shopkeeper.

The BJP legislators also sought a new warehouse and foolproof fire safety arrangements in commercial establishments across the region.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma had on Monday oversaw the constitution of a six-member committee headed by MLA Sham Lal Sharma. The committee comprises MLAs Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, and party General Secretary Baldev Singh Billowria.

After meeting the CM, Sham Lal Sharma told the media that the city had witnessed two major fire incidents, including the Shiv Market tragedy on October 25, in which over 30 shops were damaged, and the warehouse blaze.

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“We met the CM and submitted a four-point memorandum in which we demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the CM Relief Fund for the shopkeepers. Our MLAs and MPs will also contribute an amount, to be decided later, from their constituency development funds to the affected shopkeepers,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, Warehouse-Nehru Market Federation president Deepak Gupta said the market would remain closed till Wednesday. He also appealed to leaders not to politicise the tragedy for their own interests.

Addressing a meeting with Federation members, Gupta said leaders from various political parties had visited the affected market to assess the damage and express their views. However, he expressed disappointment over attempts by certain leaders to exploit the incident for political gains.

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“We are clearly stating that timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services Department could have prevented the extent of the damage. We demand strict action against officials whose negligence contributed to the incident. However, the entire administration cannot be held responsible,” he said.

Ten shops dealing in cotton, brooms and edible oils were completely destroyed or damaged in the fire. The affected establishments have been identified as M/s Radha Krishan & Bros, M/s RK Mahajan, M/s Madan Lal Anadi Kumar, M/s Charan Dass, M/s Walait Ram, M/s Chaman Lal Gupta & Son, M/s Ranjit Lal Baldev Raj & Co, M/s Om Prakash Ram Rattan Lal, M/s Vikas Trading Company and M/s Deepak Trading Co.

Meanwhile, in a clarification, the Fire and Emergency Services Department stated that it had responded to an exceptionally high number of fire incidents, with 60 reported across Jammu province, including 35 in Jammu district alone, during Diwali.

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It stated that the warehouse market contained grocery and ration items, including cooking oil and ghee. “A total of 18 fire tenders from different fire stations and strategically deployed locations were mobilised. The fire tenders stationed at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar and Gangyal were also pressed into service. CCTV footage from a camera installed at Asian Hotel crossing shows fire tenders proceeding towards the site at 9.38 pm,” the department stated.

“Despite the unusually high number of fire incidents and multiple major emergencies occurring within a short span of time, Fire and Emergency Services responded promptly and attended to all reported emergencies. The coordinated efforts of Fire and Emergency Services, Police, SDRF and the District Administration helped bring the fires under control and prevent their further spread,” the department said.