Amid market shutdown, BJP seeks Rs 10 lakh relief for fire-hit traders in Jammu

Amid a shutdown call by Warehouse Market traders until Wednesday and growing resentment over losses suffered in the Diwali night fire, BJP leaders on Tuesday met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and submitted a four-point memorandum, seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for each affected shopkeeper.

The BJP legislators also demanded the establishment of a new Warehouse Market and foolproof fire safety arrangements in commercial establishments across the region.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma had on Monday constituted a six-member committee headed by MLA Sham Lal Sharma. Other members include MLAs Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, along with BJP general secretary Baldev Singh Billowria.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Sham Lal Sharma told mediapersons that the city had recently witnessed two major fire incidents, including the Shiv Market blaze on October 25, in which several shops were damaged, and the Warehouse Market fire.

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“We met the Chief Minister and submitted a four-point memorandum, seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for affected shopkeepers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Our MLAs and MPs will also contribute an amount, to be decided later, from their constituency development funds for the affected traders,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Warehouse-Nehru Market Federation president Deepak Gupta said the market would remain closed until Wednesday. He appealed to political leaders not to politicise the tragedy “for their personal interests”.

Addressing a meeting of federation members, Gupta said leaders from various political parties had visited the affected market to assess the damage and express solidarity with the traders. However, he expressed disappointment over attempts by some leaders to exploit the incident for political gains.

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“We are clearly stating that timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services Department could have reduced the extent of the damage. We demand strict action against officials whose negligence contributed to the incident. However, the entire administration cannot be held responsible,” he said.

At least 10 shops dealing in cotton, brooms and edible oils were gutted in the fire. The affected establishments include M/s Radha Krishan & Bros, M/s RK Mahajan, M/s Madan Lal Anadi Kumar, M/s Charan Dass, M/s Walait Ram, M/s Chaman Lal Gupta & Son, M/s Ranjit Lal Baldev Raj & Co, M/s Om Prakash Ram Rattan Lal, M/s Vikas Trading Company and M/s Deepak Trading Co.

In a clarification, the Fire and Emergency Services Department said it had responded to an exceptionally high number of fire incidents on Diwali, with 60 cases reported across Jammu province, including 35 in Jammu district alone.

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Officials said the Warehouse Market stored grocery and ration items, including cooking oil and ghee. “A total of 18 fire tenders from different fire stations and strategically deployed locations were mobilised. Fire tenders stationed at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar and Gangyal were also pressed into service. CCTV footage from the Asian Hotel crossing shows fire tenders moving towards the site at 9.38 pm,” officials said.

“Despite the unusually high number of fire incidents and multiple major emergencies occurring within a short span, the Fire and Emergency Services Department responded promptly and attended all reported incidents. The coordinated efforts of the department, the police, the SDRF and the district administration helped bring the fires under control and prevent their further spread,” they added.