Amid ongoing ops, Lt General Seth takes command of Army’s 16 Corps

Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in the Jammu region, Lieutenant General Mohit Seth took over the command of Nagrota-based White Knight Corps (16 Corps) from Lieutenant General PK Mishra.

In an official statement, the Army stated, “Lt Gen Mohit Seth takes over the command of White Knight Corps from Lt Gen PK Mishra. On assuming command, the new Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, professional excellence and team spirit while continuing to foster peace, security and stability in the region.”

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Lt Gen Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the National Defence College (NDC). He was commissioned into the 3 Madras Regiment in 1991.

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Previously, he also served as GOC of the Kilo Force of the Army, which is tasked with anti-terror operations in J&K.

Prior to taking over as the GOC of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Seth served as Commandant, Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), the Indian Army’s training establishment in Bhutan. The White Knight Corps is one of the most strategic corps of the Army that secures the Line of Control (LoC) from Akhnoor in Jammu district to Poonch, besides manning other difficult terrains, including Kishtwar and Doda.

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In his military career spanning over three decades, Lt Gen Seth held various prestigious staff and command appointments in J&K, North-East and at the Army Headquarters.

He has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom.

Many joint anti-terror operations are continuing in the forest areas of the Jammu division. The jawans of the Army and personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police are continuing these operations in the tough terrains of the region.

The White Knight Corps has been able to eliminate multiple Pakistani terrorists in mountainous Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur during the past years. Many successful operations were conducted by the soldiers of the Corps after Lt Gen PK Mishra took over the command in April last year.