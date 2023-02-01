Amid protests, 6L kanals freed from encroachers in J&K

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 31

Amid protests by political parties and local residents across the Union Territory against the eviction drive launched by the administration, large swathes of encroached land, including grazing fields, have been freed as the deadline for the same ended on Tuesday. The administration has so far been able to retrieve a whopping 6,56,309 kanals of land in eight districts of the UT.

On January 9, the administration had asked the DCs to ensure that all encroachments on state land, including grazing land and that granted under the Roshni Act, are removed by January 31.

Many political parties have held protests against the drive. Interestingly, many political leaders were among the encroachers, according to the government’s record.

On Monday, residents opposed the drive in Bathindi and Sunjuwan of Jammu. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana assured the protesters that he would take up the matter with higher authorities.

Official sources said the anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the remaining land would continue even as the deadline ended today.

Meanwhile, 40 kanals of land were retrieved on Tuesday from a hotel in Srinagar that belongs to close relatives of former CM Farooq Abdullah. In Anantnag, the boundary wall of the residence of former minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayyed (Congress) at Dahmal Khoshipora was demolished.

On Monday, the Jammu administration had retrieved over 23 kanals of land encroached allegedly by former Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta.