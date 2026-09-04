Amid questions over stand, NC reiterates Article 370 demand

WITH the National Conference facing questions over an alleged softening of its position on Article 370 and special status, the issue remained central to the party’s counter-protest in Srinagar, where most of its leaders reiterated the demand for restoration of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday stopped a protest march called by the National Conference to gherao the BJP office in Srinagar. The NC had sought to demand “accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court”.

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The protest was called in response to the BJP’s protest march to gherao the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

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During the rally, NC leaders also demanded restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Article 35A provided special rights to permanent residents of the erstwhile state.

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For some time now, the National Conference has faced questions from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged softening of its stand on the issue.

Rebel NC MP from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah, has also questioned the party’s position.

“The BJP was also in power when we drafted our 2024 manifesto. So, why did we include the restoration of Article 370 in our manifesto? Were we making promises we knew we could not keep or perhaps never truly intended to keep? Did we invoke the wound inflicted on the people of Jammu-Kashmir in August 2019 merely to derive political mileage, only to conveniently forget our promises after government formation?” Ruhullah recently said in a letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah.

On Wednesday, apart from raising slogans in support of Article 370, NC legislators demanded that the Centre restore Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Senior party leaders were also seen carrying a banner that read: “Restore Special Status.”

NC MLA from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal constituency, Shamima Firdous, said the protest would continue until the Centre restored Article 370.

“They snatched the special status. It is a big shame,” she said.

NC leaders, however, maintained that the party had never softened its stand on the demand for restoration of special status.

“We always have been saying that whatever has been snatched from us should be restored,” a party leader said, adding that the NC would continue to strive for the restoration of Article 370.