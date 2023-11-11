Amid truce violation, border residents demand bunkers with better facilities

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 10

After the recent incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Jammu division, the focus has returned to bunkers built for the communities living in villages along the border.

There have been at least three incidents of ceasefire violation recently, including two in Arnia last month and one in Ramgarh on Thursday in which a BSF man died. The resumption of ceasefire violation, which had restricted after the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in 2021, has become a cause of concern for border residents.

A furnished one in Samba along International Border. Tribune photo

Incomplete bunkers in some villages cannot house residents fleeing raining mortars and bullets in the event of ceasefire violation. Also, many residents in the border belt, including Kathua, Samba and Jammu, have complained that bunkers built by the government fill with water whenever it rains. They have blamed it on the poor quality of construction.

In 2017, the Centre had sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers in five districts, including Jammu, Kathua and Samba along the International Border and Poonch and Rajouri along the Line of Control (LoC). Another 4,000 bunkers were later sanctioned for these areas.

Mohan Singh Bhatti, president of the Ramgarh Border Kisan Union, said there were many bunkers in the area that were yet to be completed. “Work on these bunkers must be completed soon as unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan have suddenly increased. Some bunkers do not have enough space to accommodate border residents. It is apparently due to financial scarcity that such faulty bunkers were constructed,” alleged Bhatti.

After ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector of Jammu in October, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with Anand Jain, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, visited border villages affected by Pakistan shelling and took stock of the bunkers.

Manjit Singh, Apni Party provincial president of Jammu and former minister, said,

“The authorities should assess how many bunkers are in working condition, so that border residents know where to go in case of ceasefire violation.”“I have been informed that there are not enough bunkers in border areas. Residents also demand that there should be toilet facilities and separate rooms for women,” he added.

