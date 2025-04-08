DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amit Shah chairs meeting to review developmental projects in J-K

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review developmental projects in J-K

Visits the house of Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:04 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting with family of DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhatt of J&K Police, who lost his life in an operation against terrorists at Kokarnag in J&K in 2023, in Srinagar. PTI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to review ongoing developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The meeting is being attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officers from the Union Home Ministry and Kashmir government, they said.

During the meeting, the officers will brief the home minister on the ongoing developmental projects in the Union Territory.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in the Valley on Monday evening. Immediately after his arrival, he visited the house of Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who laid down his life battling terrorists in September 2023. Shah spent nearly 20 minutes with the slain police officer’s father, retired Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before heading to Raj Bhavan.

Posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, Bhat was among four security personnel who died battling terrorists in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The Union home minister will review the security situation in Kashmir in a meeting with top security forces and police officers later in the day.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir for Shah’s visit, with armed personnel deployed in large numbers.

