Amit Shah to hold security review meeting today

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, January 1

Over a week after four Army personnel were killed in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to chair a high-level security review meeting on the situation prevailing in the Union Territory on Tuesday, which is likely to discuss the zero terror plan, sources privy to development said.

Shah is also likely to discuss the security grid and various aspects related to overall security as well as development initiatives in the UT. Other issues like zero terror plan, area domination plan and UAPA cases are also likely to be discussed in the meeting, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and DGP RR Swain would be present in the meeting, sources said.

The meeting will also be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and the DGPs of CRPF and BSF.

