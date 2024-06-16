Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold another high-level review of the security situation in J&K on Sunday. This will be the third review of the ground situation in the UT in three days. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and officers from the Army, police, J&K administration and Home Ministry will attend the meeting.

The first J&K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, where the PM issued directions to Shah and security officials to deploy the full spectrum of national counter-terror capabilities in the UT. The second meeting was chaired by Shah on Friday with orders passed to deploy 50,000 CAPF personnel on the ground. The third follow-up review will also be chaired by Shah. The minister will also take stock of Amarnath Yatra preparations. Starting June 9, J&K has been rattled with four terror attacks and encounters over four days this week.

#Ajit Doval #Amit Shah #Manoj Sinha