Amit Shah to visit Jammu on June 23, Rajnath 3 days later

Jammu, June 16
Security arrangements are being made in Jammu ahead of two high-profile visits, including that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 23 and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 26.
Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu to mark the “martyrdom day” of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He will also hold a review of security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1.
Security forces, especially the J&K Police, are focusing on securing all routes for Amarnath pilgrims. Rajnath will address a “Security Conclave” at Jammu on June 26.
