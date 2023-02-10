Ammo seized from ultras’ hideout

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 9

The Romeo Force of the Army today busted a terror hideout and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Mendhar of Poonch district. The hideout was found in Naka Manjari village during a search operation. Most of the arms found were rusted.

Sources in the Army said the team of Romeo Force had launched an operation after they received an input regarding the presence of the hideout.

Four AK rifle magazines, bullets, two grenades, explosive material, a binocular among other material were seized. Sources informed that the arms were old and rusted. The Army is continuing the search operation in the area.