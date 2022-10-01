Ammonium nitrate used in Udhampur blasts

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, September 30
At least seven persons were questioned by the Udhampur police in connection with the twin blasts in the district with forensic investigation coming to the conclusion that ammonium nitrate was used in the bombs that were planted in two buses.
Eye on Lashkar associate
- Intelligence agencies believe it to be the handiwork of a group linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, which was behind a blast in March.
- Ammonium nitrate was used in that blast as well, killing a person and injuring 15 others. One person was arrested in that case.
The blasts in two buses, one on the Wednesday evening and another early Thursday morning, had rocked Udhampur after which security and intelligence agencies rushed to the spot. While the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the J&K police are investigating the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been assisting them. Even the Army intelligence is also trying to gather information regarding the perpetrators.
The IEDs, most probably triggered by timer, have rung warning bells among the security apparatus as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit J&K from October 3 to 5. He will also visit Rajouri and Baramulla districts along the Line of Control (LoC).
Sources in intelligence said the blasts appeared to be the handiwork of a terror group linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba as a similar blast in March at Slathia Chowk of Udhampur was linked to the same outfit. Sources said ammonium nitrate was used in that blast as well, killing a person and injuring 15 others.
“Sleeper cell Mohammad Ramzan, a resident of Halla Bohar Dhar in Ramban district, was arrested for that blast. He was guided by his handler Mohammad Amin, a resident of Thathri in Doda district, whose current location is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK),” said sources.
“Intelligence network has been activated in far-off areas of Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar district where terror activities have increased during the past sometime. It will not take much time to get to the culprits of the blasts,” said a military intelligence official based in Udhampur.
