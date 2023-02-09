Ammunition, explosive material recovered from hideout in J-K’s Poonch

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, February 9

Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

A team of police, assisted by the Army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said.

Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.