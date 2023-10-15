Ammunition seized in Poonch

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, October 14

Security forces on Saturday recovered a bag containing a pistol and some ammunition during a search and cordon operation in Poonch district, officials said.

The operation was jointly carried out by the police and the Army in Dhargloon area of the Mendhar sector following specific input, the officials said.

They said a bag was lying near a natural cave and its search led to the recovery of a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and nine bullets, 159 bullets of AK assault rifle, one pouch, a black trouser and one waterproof suit. No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a specially abled teenager was handed over to Pakistani authorities along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district on Saturday, an official said.

Irshad Ahmad (17) was intercepted and arrested by the Army while crossing the border on Friday, the official added. The boy was handed over to the Pakistani army by the Indian troops at the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing around noon,

the official further said. He said civil officials from Poonch and PoJK were also present at the border crossing point while Ahmad was being repatriated.

