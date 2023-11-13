 Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 in J-K’s Amshipora, in what the Captain maintained was an encounter with terrorists based on specific information, but was later labelled as a staged killing

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 13

The Armed Forces Tribunal has suspended the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to an Army Captain by a Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) on charges of killing three civilians in a fake encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

After holding that the evidence relied upon by the prosecution and accepted by the SGCM was not convincing enough to hold the applicant guilty of the charges levelled against him, the Tribunal granted him bail over three years after his conviction.

The Tribunal, while declining to stay the conviction, has allowed the Army authorities to promulgate the sentence cashiering and life imprisonment and hand over the accused to the civil jail in Jammu, from where he would be released on bail in accordance with legal provisions.

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 at Amshipora, in what the Captain maintained was an encounter with terrorists based on specific information, but was later labelled as a staged killing. The SGCM held him guilty of six charges under Sections 69 of the Army Act read with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his petition before the Tribunal, he averred that during pre-trial proceedings, statutory procedures were not complied with, he was not given the opportunity to examine witnesses and inadmissible evidence was relied upon by the SGCM.

The Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty observed that the SGCM placed heavy reliance on the confession statement of the accused recorded during the court of inquiry when he was under close arrest and recording of the same was not in accordance to the requirement of law.

“In our considered view, the confession statement is in clear violation to the requirement of Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, so also in breach of Sections 24, 25, and 26 of the Act,” the Bench said.

“The statement of the accused in the summary of evidence is totally different from the statement recorded in the court of inquiry. Even in SGCM, the accused has not supported his confessional statement, the Bench said.

Pointing out that the accused has been implicated on the statement of a co-accused, a civilian who turned an approver and was pardoned by the chief judicial magistrate, the Bench held that relying on the statement of a co-accused, and in breach of Section 27, a conviction cannot be ordered. Similarly, another witness who was also a civilian, turned hostile and his statement has not been relied upon by the SGCM on request by the prosecution.

“It is clear that in recording the guilt of the accused with regard to the charges, there being no independent evidence, reliance has been placed on the confessional statement of the accused, which is not admissible in evidence, and the statement of the co-accused. If both these are discarded nothing remains on record to hold the accused guilty,” the Bench ruled.

That apart, the exorbitant expenditure of arms and ammunition, as reflected in the official documents, discredits the case of the prosecution to a large extent,” the Bench said. It was alleged that the witnesses deposed of hearing only 2-4 rounds at the time of the alleged encounter and that the unit’s commanding officer claimed that he was not aware of the incident as his permission had not been sought.

“The totality of evidence available on record clearly shows that there cannot be any motive for the applicant to eliminate three civilians and conduct such an operation without the knowledge of his commanding officer,” the Bench said.

“The SGCM failed to consider various statements of witnesses and placed reliance only on certain evidence which was inadmissible in law. We find that there is enough material on record which pin-point to the defects and perversity in the findings recorded by the SGCM, selective picking up of evidence for the purpose of holding the accused guilty and selectively discarding reliable evidence and accepting evidence which is not permissible in law,” the Bench said.

#Jammu #Kashmir

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

3
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

4
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

7
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
India

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

UK PM Sunak sacks his Indian-origin Home Secretary Braverman over her criticism of London police

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October

Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...

At 9 months, Hamas’ youngest hostage had just begun crawling

At 9 months, Hamas’ youngest hostage had just begun crawling

Kfir Bibas is the youngest of roughly 240 hostages—including...

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...


Cities

View All

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to very poor to severe category; noise levels increase; UT admin's cracker bursting restriction goes for toss

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Jail ‘extortion’: CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, ex-DG prisons

Pay more for parking: NDMC doubles charges to discourage use of private vehicles in Delhi

Delhi govt officer defends Chief Secretary in land compensation matter, says complaint against him part of ‘dirty politics’

CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for accepting bribe from jailed Pearls Group founder’s employee

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated