Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 13

The Armed Forces Tribunal has suspended the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to an Army Captain by a Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) on charges of killing three civilians in a fake encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

After holding that the evidence relied upon by the prosecution and accepted by the SGCM was not convincing enough to hold the applicant guilty of the charges levelled against him, the Tribunal granted him bail over three years after his conviction.

The Tribunal, while declining to stay the conviction, has allowed the Army authorities to promulgate the sentence cashiering and life imprisonment and hand over the accused to the civil jail in Jammu, from where he would be released on bail in accordance with legal provisions.

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 at Amshipora, in what the Captain maintained was an encounter with terrorists based on specific information, but was later labelled as a staged killing. The SGCM held him guilty of six charges under Sections 69 of the Army Act read with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his petition before the Tribunal, he averred that during pre-trial proceedings, statutory procedures were not complied with, he was not given the opportunity to examine witnesses and inadmissible evidence was relied upon by the SGCM.

The Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty observed that the SGCM placed heavy reliance on the confession statement of the accused recorded during the court of inquiry when he was under close arrest and recording of the same was not in accordance to the requirement of law.

“In our considered view, the confession statement is in clear violation to the requirement of Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, so also in breach of Sections 24, 25, and 26 of the Act,” the Bench said.

“The statement of the accused in the summary of evidence is totally different from the statement recorded in the court of inquiry. Even in SGCM, the accused has not supported his confessional statement, the Bench said.

Pointing out that the accused has been implicated on the statement of a co-accused, a civilian who turned an approver and was pardoned by the chief judicial magistrate, the Bench held that relying on the statement of a co-accused, and in breach of Section 27, a conviction cannot be ordered. Similarly, another witness who was also a civilian, turned hostile and his statement has not been relied upon by the SGCM on request by the prosecution.

“It is clear that in recording the guilt of the accused with regard to the charges, there being no independent evidence, reliance has been placed on the confessional statement of the accused, which is not admissible in evidence, and the statement of the co-accused. If both these are discarded nothing remains on record to hold the accused guilty,” the Bench ruled.

That apart, the exorbitant expenditure of arms and ammunition, as reflected in the official documents, discredits the case of the prosecution to a large extent,” the Bench said. It was alleged that the witnesses deposed of hearing only 2-4 rounds at the time of the alleged encounter and that the unit’s commanding officer claimed that he was not aware of the incident as his permission had not been sought.

“The totality of evidence available on record clearly shows that there cannot be any motive for the applicant to eliminate three civilians and conduct such an operation without the knowledge of his commanding officer,” the Bench said.

“The SGCM failed to consider various statements of witnesses and placed reliance only on certain evidence which was inadmissible in law. We find that there is enough material on record which pin-point to the defects and perversity in the findings recorded by the SGCM, selective picking up of evidence for the purpose of holding the accused guilty and selectively discarding reliable evidence and accepting evidence which is not permissible in law,” the Bench said.

