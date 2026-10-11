Anantnag police arrest 10 drug peddlers in a day; narcotics worth lakhs seized

Anantnag police in Kashmir have arrested 10 alleged drug peddlers in separate operations and recovered narcotics worth lakhs of rupees in a single day.

The accused were arrested from different parts of the district during intensified checking, patrolling and surveillance operations. Ten separate FIRs were also registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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The police said the operations led to the recovery of cannabis, charas, charas powder, heroin and other suspected narcotic substances.

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At Larnoo police station, a police party apprehended one Mohd. Iqbal Dangroo during naka checking at Lessu. A bag containing approximately 2.393 kg of cannabis was recovered from his possession.

In two separate incidents in the Arwani area, a police party from Bijbehara police station apprehended Mukhtar Ali and Dolal Ali, both residents of West Bengal. Charas was recovered from their possession.

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Meanwhile, a police party from Srigufwara police station apprehended Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat during surprise naka checking near Hatigam crossing. A search led to the recovery of approximately 55 gm charas and 86 gm charas powder.

Similarly, a police party from Uttersoo police station apprehended Mohd. Arif Magray while patrolling near Krad Bridge. Approximately 15 gm of a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

In another operation, a police party from Mattan apprehended Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie during naka checking near the footbridge at Bumzoo. Approximately 90.2 gm charas was recovered during his personal search.

A police post at Dialgam established a naka at Bondialgam crossing for routine checking. During the operation, Fayaz Ahmad Magray was intercepted while travelling from Donipawa towards Bondialgam. Approximately 8 gm of a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, Achabal police intercepted an Innova bearing registration number JK02AN-3114, driven by Irshad Ahmad Ganaie, during random naka checking at Shehlipora crossing. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 8.4 gm heroin. The accused was arrested, and the vehicle was seized.

In another incident, Achabal police apprehended Feroze Ahmad Sofi while patrolling in Akingam. Approximately 18.4 gm of a charas-like substance was recovered during his search.

In a separate operation, a police party from Uttersoo police station apprehended Aijaz Ahmad Lone near Cheerpora Bridge while patrolling the Cheerpora area. He was intercepted under suspicious circumstances, and a polythene bag containing approximately 12 gm charas was recovered from his possession.

In a statement, Anantnag police reiterated their commitment to eradicating the drug menace and taking strict legal action against those involved in drug trafficking.

“The general public is urged to cooperate with the police and share credible information regarding drug-related activities to help build a drug-free society,” the statement read.