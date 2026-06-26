Anantnag police deploy drones, snipers and CCTV network for Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched “Project Hawk Eye” in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative aimed at ensuring round-the-clock vigilance along the entire pilgrimage route.

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According to an official statement, Anantnag Police has established a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic deployment of personnel.

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As part of the initiative, five drones have been deployed at key locations to provide real-time aerial surveillance and enhanced situational awareness. Police said the aerial monitoring network will enable quick assessment of emerging situations and facilitate prompt response by ground units.

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To strengthen ground surveillance, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations to enhance observation capabilities and area domination.

Additionally, 22 specially trained sniper teams have been deployed at designated points to reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness.

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Police said 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route. These systems provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.

Through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating an integrated surveillance network for comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route.

“The initiative reflects the commitment of Anantnag Police towards leveraging modern technology and professional policing practices to provide a secure environment for all pilgrims,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ganderbal Police on Thursday conducted a comprehensive joint mock drill at Malshahi Bagh, Ganderbal, Sonamarg Z-Morh Tunnel and National Highway Gund along the yatra route.

A police spokesman said the meticulously planned exercise was aimed at assessing the operational readiness, coordination and swift response capabilities of all stakeholders in handling any unforeseen situation during the pilgrimage.

The drill simulated multiple emergency scenarios, including terror-related threats, medical emergencies, evacuation operations, stampede-like situations, natural calamities and crowd management challenges.

Police said special focus was laid on vulnerable stretches and strategically important locations where timely intervention and effective response are crucial.

The participating teams rehearsed emergency response mechanisms, evacuation procedures, communication protocols and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure maximum efficiency during real-time situations.