Anantnag woman held in terror-funding case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

The State Investigation Agency apprehended Shabroza Bano in Anantnag district in connection with a terror-financing case. She is the wife of Sarjan Barkati, also known as Azadi Chacha who came to light after rallying youth through melodious slogans against the state agencies during the 2016 summer unrest following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani. The SIA revealed the couple’s involvement in fundraising through crowd funding for radical activities within the Valley.

The case, filed in February under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B of the IPC, implicates the Barkati family in an extensive fundraising campaign that generated crores of rupees. Sarjan Barkati was detained in August.

Investigations unveiled Bano’s active role as a conspirator, collaborating with her husband and Pakistan-based terror handlers, stated an SIA spokesperson.

Constant communication with these handlers through encrypted messaging platforms was confirmed during the investigation.

The Barkati family, under Sarjan Barkati’s leadership, allegedly raised approximately Rs 1.74 crores through crowd funding campaigns. A substantial portion of these funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, including supporting secessionist and terrorist activities.

Concerns regarding the legitimacy of funding sources and its utilisation were raised as the acquired funds were discovered in various fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) under the names of Barkati’s family members.

