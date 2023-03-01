‘Ancient’ sculptures found in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 28

Stone sculptures believed to be dating back to hundreds of years were found by locals at Siwli village in Doda district today.

While excavating for a water source, the locals found the sculptures 10 ft under the ground. The paintings on stones depicted ancient art and religious figures. The locals have demanded the intervention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to establish the facts.

After confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan took up the matter with the Secretary, Culture Department.