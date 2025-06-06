Anji bridge ‘can withstand explosion of 40 kg’ on deck

A complex structure of 931 bridges, along with 38 tunnels carved out in the tough terrains of Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous region, allowed the Indian Railways to complete the most challenging task they have undertaken post-Independence: to connect the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Advertisement

"The project has 38 tunnels with a total length of 119 km, while the bridges have a combined length of 13 km," a senior Railway official on board the Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar told The Tribune.

One of the most attractive parts of the entire route is the construction of the world's highest Chenab railway bridge in Reasi district.

Advertisement

The iconic bridge is 1,315 m in length with a central span of 467 m, which stands at a height of 359 m from the bed level (Qutab Minar: 72 m and Eiffel Tower: 324 m), giving it the distinction of being the 'World's highest Railway Bridge'.

Like the Chenab Bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, located in the young fold mountains of the Himalayas, is the country's "first cable-stayed bridge" on Indian Railways.

Advertisement

The Anji bridge deals with extremely complex, fragile, and daunting geological features in the form of faults, folds, thrusts, and the seismic proneness of the region.

"We conducted a series of wind tunnel tests prior to construction in order to evaluate the aerodynamic actions on it. The bridge can withstand an explosion of 40 kg (TNT explosion) on the deck," the officer said.

The official said the entire stretch of 272 km between Udhampur and Baramulla has been electrified, which will allow the trains to run on electric power instead of diesel.

"This move will help in phasing out the use of fossil fuels in train operation in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region. This will also cut down on train running costs," the official said.

Sharing details about the construction of tunnels, the official informed that along with the main tunnels, the Railways also constructed 8 escape tunnels having a length of more than 3 km for maintenance, safety, and rescue in case of any exigency.

"We have also built the longest transportation tunnel in India, tunnel T 50, which lies between Sumber and Khadi in Ramban. It is 12.75 km long," the official said.