Annuity enhanced for gallantry awardees

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 25

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, gave its approval for enhancement of the annuity grant in favour of gallantry awardees from the UT.

As per the decision, the revised rate for Param Vir Chakra is now Rs 1,75,000 from Rs 1,25,000. Similarly, the grant for Mahavir Chakra has been hiked to Rs 1,50,000. Vir Chakra’s grant is now Rs 75,000, Ashok Chakra’s Rs 1,50,000 and Kirti Chakra Rs 1,50,000. The last revision of rates was done in 2008.

