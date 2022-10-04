Another arrest in sextortion case in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, October 3

The police arrested another person in the sextortion case in Anantnag on Monday, two days after a self-proclaimed journalist, Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, was taken into custody following a complaint of rape and extortion.

The arrested person, Salman Shah, is said to be a close friend of Ganie.

