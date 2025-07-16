DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Another batch of 6,388 pilgrims leaves Jammu

Another batch of 6,388 pilgrims leaves Jammu

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the Yatra in Jammu. PTI
A fresh batch of 6,388 pilgrims left a base camp here early Tuesday to offer prayers at the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Over 2.25 lakh pilgrims have so far performed ‘darshan’ at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

Officials said the 14th batch of 6,388 pilgrims, including 1,308 women, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 248 vehicles between 3:25 am and 4:15 am, the officials said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 2,501 pilgrims in 103 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, followed by the second convoy of 3,887 pilgrims in 145 vehicles who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, they said.

