Another cleric held in Shopian

Jammu, September 17
Three days after arresting two clerics, said to be radicals, under the PSA, the police arrested another cleric, Sarjan Barkati, in Shopian on Saturday.
Barkati’s family members said they were told that the action was being taken under the PSA. He is known for delivering anti-India speeches, an official said. — IANS
