Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs govt official, books another in bribery case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a government official and booked his senior for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe here, an official said.

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A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the BNS against Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Ravinder Krundu, and senior assistant, Gurdass, a spokesperson of the Bureau said on Saturday.

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The Bureau arrested Gurdass after he was allegedly caught taking bribe on behalf of Krundu, currently posted in the office of the Labour Department as Inspector of Factories and Boilers.

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The spokesperson said Krundu had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant, which was later settled at Rs 40,000 through his office clerk, Gurdass, for the clearing of his boiler inspection case.

The spokesperson said searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the accused persons.