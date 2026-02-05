DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Anti-discrimination, Jan Vishwas Bills introduced in J&K Assembly

Anti-discrimination, Jan Vishwas Bills introduced in J&K Assembly

Both the Bills have already been published in the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Proceedings underway during the ongoing Budget session at Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday. ANI
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today tabled Jan Vishwas and Anti-Discrimination Bills in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 1 of 2026). The Bill seeks to amend certain enactments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by decriminalising and rationalising offences, with the objective of further strengthening trust-based governance and promoting ease of living and doing business.

Similarly, the Chief Minister, who is also Minister Incharge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affiars, also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 2 of 2026).

This Bill aims to amend relevant enactments to eliminate discrimination or denial of equal treatment against persons affected by leprosy, prevent their segregation and exclusion, and enable the Union Territory to discharge its positive obligations through affirmative action.

Both the Bills have already been published in the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

