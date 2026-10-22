Anti-drug drive to be scaled up in Jammu zone, says IGP

Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh on Wednesday said the police would continue its offensive against terrorism, the terror ecosystem and narco-terrorism to further strengthen peace and security in the Union Territory.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Police Commemoration Day function here, Singh said recruitment into terrorist ranks had declined significantly over the past two years and efforts would continue to improve the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

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“In the coming days, our focus will remain on targeting the terror ecosystem and neutralising the remaining terrorists. We will also work to further improve the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity that has strengthened over the years,” he said.

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The IGP said police would further reinforce the security grid across the region, including along the International Border, the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland, to ensure sustained peace.

Highlighting the challenge posed by drug trafficking, Singh said the police would intensify its anti-narcotics campaign, particularly against networks linked to narco-terrorism.

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“Those involved in the drug trade, especially heroin smuggled from Pakistan, are no less dangerous than terrorists,” he said, urging citizens to share information through police helplines or directly with law enforcement agencies.

He said the anti-drug drive, including property attachments and recoveries under relevant laws, was continuing and would be scaled up further in the Jammu zone.

Referring to action against organised criminal and narcotics networks, including the Shahzad network and gangster elements, Singh said police were maintaining close surveillance and would continue taking strict action against those involved. He also cited the recent arrest of a person accused of attacking a policeman, asserting that operations against such criminal networks would continue.

Paying tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Singh said there could be no greater sacrifice than giving one’s life for the nation. He reiterated the force’s commitment to supporting the families of fallen personnel.

Earlier, Singh took the salute at the Police Commemoration Day function and laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the Rail Head area, honouring police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. Appealing to citizens to act as the police’s “eyes and ears,” the IGP urged the public to report suspicious activities and anti-social elements, assuring prompt action on all credible inputs.