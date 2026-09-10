Anti-fidayeen mock drill held in Samba

The Samba police on Wednesday conducted an anti-fidayeen (suicide attack) and armed attack mock drill at the International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

The drill took place at the Mawa border police post (BPP) aimed at further strengthening border security, surveillance mechanisms and operational preparedness.

Advertisement

“The exercise was designed to test the effectiveness of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in the event of a fidayeen/armed attack,” an official said.

Advertisement

During the mock drill, the participating personnel were briefed about their respective roles in the event of an emergency, including the duties of the sentry deployed at the border police post, his line of action upon detection of any suspicious movement or attack and the role of the light machine gun post.

Personnel were also briefed on immediate passing of information to SOG Samba, PCR Samba, PCR Jammu and adjoining districts, enabling them to alert their respective ‘nakas’ and activate available resources.