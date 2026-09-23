Anti-personnel mine defused near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

An anti-personnel mine was detected and subsequently defused in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The explosive device was noticed by an army patrolling party at Qasba village in Haveli tehsil, they said.

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The area was immediately cordoned off, and later the mine was safely defused by Army experts without causing any damage, they said.

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On Tuesday, the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad safely destroyed three landmines which were noticed in a forward village in Mendhar sector of Poonch.