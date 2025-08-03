DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters third day

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters third day

Security forces are using all means, including drones, to track down the terrorists
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:44 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel keep a vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in a forest area at Akhal, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

The anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Sunday as security forces tightened the noose around the ultras engaged in the gun battle with them.

Advertisement

"The encounter has entered third day as intermittent exchange of firing has been going on since Sunday morning," an official said.

He said the security forces were using all means, including drones, to track down the terrorists.

Advertisement

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter which began on Friday after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

Advertisement

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, they added, noting that the operation is still under way.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts