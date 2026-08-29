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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Anti-terror operations top priority: Kashmir's new police chief

Anti-terror operations top priority: Kashmir's new police chief

Visits the Hazratbal shrine to review the deployment of police and paramilitary forces

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A day after taking over as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar on Friday said anti-terror operations are a top priority for the force.
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"Operations were our top priority earlier and they continue to be our top priority now as well," Kumar told reporters at Hazratbal when asked about anti-terror operations, including the arrest of over ground workers of terror outfits and multiple recoveries.

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The police chief of the Kashmir valley visited the Hazratbal shrine to review the deployment of police and paramilitary forces on the Friday following Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

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"I took charge on Thursday and on Friday, we are here to inspect the deployment of our police team and ensure coordination with other agencies. Similarly, we are also visiting and reviewing other parts of Srinagar where there are large gatherings," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, MK Sinha took over as ADG CID J&K from Nitish Kumar, who has been transferred as ADG Armed Police J&K. On assuming charge, Sinha held a meeting with senior officers of CID J&K and reviewed the overall functioning of the intelligence wing.

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Sinha is an IPS officer of the 1996 batch and was functioning as ADG (HQR) PHQ J&K.

Nitish Kumar is an IPS officer of the 1999 batch and was functioning as ADG CID/Director SIA J&K. Senior officers of CID J&K welcomed the new ADG and assured him of their full cooperation and commitment in discharging their duties. They also wished the outgoing ADG Nitish Kumar a successful tenure in his new assignment as ADG Armed Police J&K.

Multiple senior police officers were reshuffled in an order issued on Thursday. Tejinder Singh, IG, CID, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IG, Jammu Zone, in place of Bhim Sen Tuti, who has been transferred and posted as IG, HQ, J&K.

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