Anti-terror ops intensify in Udhampur as security forces maintain pressure

Following the success of ‘Operation Sohan’, in which two Pakistani terrorists were killed in Udhampur recently, security forces are maintaining sustained pressure in the area, with anti-terror operations continuing across the region’s forested terrain.

Udhampur district holds strategic significance, with Kathua on one side and the mountainous districts of Doda, Ramban and Reasi on the other. Security agencies have maintained that terrorists entering through the International Border (IB) in Kathua have traditionally used routes leading towards the hilly areas of Udhampur before moving into Doda and other parts of the Jammu region.

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Two high-profile visits on Saturday underscored the intensity of the ongoing operations in Udhampur.

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Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, visited the general area of Ramnagar to review operational preparedness. According to an Army spokesperson, he commended the troops for their “swift, precise and professional execution” of the recent operation and stressed the need for sustained vigilance and seamless inter-agency coordination to maintain security in the region.

Separately, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, along with IG Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh, reviewed the “ongoing operations on the Udhampur-Kathua faultline”.

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Joint posts of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police have been established in areas along the Kathua-Udhampur border to check the movement of terrorists.

With winter approaching, security agencies believe terrorists operating in the higher reaches could move down towards the lower hilly areas of Udhampur and neighbouring districts.

The region’s difficult terrain and natural caves provide potential hideouts, making sustained surveillance and search operations challenging for security forces.

On September 17, two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in a joint counter-terror operation in the Majalta area, close to Kathua.

Intelligence agencies have maintained that multiple Pakistani terrorists are present in the forested areas of the Jammu division. According to officials, the terrorists have been moving between the Kashmir and Jammu regions through forest routes.

In February, two Pakistani terrorists, including self-styled JeM commander Rubani alias Abu Mavia, were killed in the Ramnagar forests after security forces trapped them inside a cave.

The exact nature and scope of the operations currently underway in Udhampur have not been publicly detailed. Official accounts, however, indicate continued counter-terror activity involving searches, surveillance and intelligence-based operations in the higher reaches of the Udhampur-Kathua belt.