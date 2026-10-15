The Apex Body Leh (LAB), one of the two Ladakh bodies engaged in the talks with the Centre discussing demands of Ladakh people, on Thursday, condemned China’s recent statement on Ladakh, saying “Ladakh has been an inseparable part of India and will always remain so.”

“The people of Ladakh have consistently stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation’s borders, from the 1962 India-China war to the Galwan clash and other instances of Chinese aggression,” the LAB leaders said.

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“Our people have made immense sacrifices in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

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“We take pride in being part of India’s democratic framework, which upholds the values of freedom, equality and constitutional rights,” the LAB said, adding: “Our patriotism, national commitment and loyalty to the nation are unwavering and beyond question.”

“No external power can dictate the identity, aspirations or future of Ladakh. Ladakh stands firmly with India, and its people will continue to uphold the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the nation,” the group said.

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Never recognised UT of Ladakh: China

China this week added a fresh twist to its long-running boundary dispute with India, saying it has “never recognised” the Union Territory of Ladakh, created in August 2019. In response to the statement, New Delhi reiterated that Ladakh is an “integral and inalienable” part of India.

India and China share an 832-km disputed and undemarcated boundary in eastern Ladakh, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). With overlapping territorial claims, the frontier remains heavily militarised on both sides.

The latest exchange was triggered by India’s October 2 move to assign standard names to 28 geographical features in Ladakh. China on Tuesday dismissed the exercise as “illegal, null and void”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, quoted by state-run news agency Xinhua, said: “China has never recognised the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally and unilaterally established by India and firmly opposes India’s publication of standard place names in Ladakh.”