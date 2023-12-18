Apni Party blames NHAI, police for highway mishaps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, and former minister Manjit Singh on Sunday alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and traffic police have failed in managing traffic movement on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Samba, Singh expressed his concern over the traffic jam and slow pace of widening work on the highway that passes through Samba and connects rest of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

“The highway work is going on at a very slow pace without adopting scientific approach. Police have failed to manage routine traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot route and as a result fatal road accidents are leading to loss of previous lives,” he stated.

“Instead of ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, the NHAI and Traffic Police seem to have become mute spectators,” he added.

