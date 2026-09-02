Apni Party chief Bukhari opposes ‘outsider recruitment’ proposal at J&K Bank

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In an appeal, Bukhari expressed concern over what he described as “J&K Bank’s gradual drift away from the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

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“I urge all stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir—including all political parties, civil society groups, intellectuals, lawyers, business organisations, the Chambers of Commerce of the Valley and Jammu, and all other concerned sections of society—to take note of these developments and come together to protect the interests of this premier institution,” he said.

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Bukhari alleged that the government was allowing the bank to move away from the interests of the people of J&K by “reducing its credit growth within the Union Territory while expanding it outside J&K.”

He further claimed that the bank was “pursuing a proposal that could pave the way for the recruitment of outsiders at the cost of employment opportunities for the youth of J&K.”

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The Jammu and Kashmir Government has yet to react to Bukhari’s statement.

The Apni Party chief also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir had inadequate representation on the bank’s Board of Directors and claimed that there was an attempt to shift the headquarters of the institution from Srinagar.

“These developments cannot be dismissed as routine administrative matters. They have a direct bearing on the economic interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have a legitimate stake in the institution and its future,” he said.

Appealing to political and social forces to rise above party lines and narrow political interests, Bukhari said the issue was not confined to any one political party or section of society.

“It concerns the collective social and economic interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We must come together before it is too late. Let us join hands to protect the character, identity, and interests of J&K Bank and ensure that this institution continues to prioritise serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it has done for decades,” he said.

Bukhari said the people of Jammu and Kashmir collectively hold more than 52 per cent of the shares in J&K Bank.

“They are, therefore, its principal stakeholders and have a legitimate right to demand that the interests of the institution and its shareholders be protected,” he said.

He said the time had come for people across J&K to speak with one voice, stressing that the bank must remain rooted in Jammu and Kashmir and that its policies should continue to prioritise the interests of the people who had supported and strengthened the institution over the years.

“I appeal to all political parties, civil society groups, intellectuals, lawyers, business organisations—including the Chambers of Commerce from the Valley and Jammu—and all other concerned sections of society to come together and make their voices heard,” he said.

“The time to act is now. We must stand together to protect an institution that belongs to the people of J&K,” Bukhari added.