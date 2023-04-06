Apni Party chief gets Z+ CRPF security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded ‘Z+’ CRPF security cover to J&K’s Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari following a recent security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau threat analysis, officials said today. The officials said as per the security drill, the cover would be provided by armed commandos, which would comprise the CRPF and the J&K Police.