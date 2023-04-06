Apni Party chief gets Z+ CRPF security

New Delhi, April 5
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded ‘Z+’ CRPF security cover to J&K’s Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari following a recent security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau threat analysis, officials said today. The officials said as per the security drill, the cover would be provided by armed commandos, which would comprise the CRPF and the J&K Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...