Apni Party finalises draft manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

The Manifesto Committee of Apni Party on Tuesday finalised the draft proposal of its manifesto for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The manifesto committee met at the Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, under the chairmanship of its convenor and vice-president, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali.

The other members of the committee, including vice-president of the party, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, provincial president of Jammu, Manjit Singh, and state general secretary, Vijay Bakaya, attended the meeting to discuss and deliberate to finalise the proposals submitted by a cross section of the society and office bearers of the party for the manifesto.

“Following the threadbare discussion and deliberations, the points put forward by the cross sections of the society were incorporated in the manifesto of the party,” an official spokesperson of the party said.

“The committee adopted the draft proposal of the manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

The party accommodated the issues pertaining to all sections of the society including political, economic and development fronts. “The issues of unemployed youth, destitute, backward classes, and other marginalised sections of the society were also included in the manifesto,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the final manifesto, after due approval, from the competent authority will be released by the party high command.

