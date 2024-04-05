Apni Party names candidates from Srinagar, Anantnag

Srinagar, April 4
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party today announced to field two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri and Srinagar constituencies. However, the party has refrained from nominating a candidate for the North Kashmir Baramulla seat, leading to speculation that the party may extend support to People’s Conference candidate Sajad Lone.
The party has decided to field former MLC Zaffar Iqbal Manhas from Anantnag-Rajouri and former MLA Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar as its Lok Sabha candidates, said Apni Party leader Dilawar Mir said while addressing a press conference.
Zaffar Iqbal Manhas is a former bureaucrat-turned-politician while Mir was MLA from Sonwari constituency from the People’s Democratic Party.
