Apni Party presses for restoration of statehood

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Thursday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is one of our core agendas to restore the statehood of J&K and we will continue our struggle for this mission,” said Bukhari, addressing a joining programme at Jammu.

Welcoming the new entrants, Bukhari said they would strengthen the party in the region. Bukhari said the people in J&K wanted restoration of statehood and the Apni Party was committed to continuing its struggle for it.

“It’s our core agenda to get the statehood restored. When no one was ready to raise the voice of the people, it was the Apni Party which came to the forefront and highlighted the concerns of the people of J&K in Delhi. It was due to our efforts that we were able to get protection of land and jobs for the local population,” he said.

