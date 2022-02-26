Apni Party seeks women reservation in jobs in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has demanded special provisions for reservation of women in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. At the party office in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar, he felicitated Namrata Sharma who has been made state president of the party’s women wing. OC
95 fresh cases recorded in J&K, 19 in Ladakh
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 95 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infections to 4,52,817, while no death due to the virus was reported in 24 hours. In J&K, 4,47,074 patients have recovered so far. Ladakh, which saw 19 new cases, has 248 active cases. Ladakh's caseload is 27,947, officials said.
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...