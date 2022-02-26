Apni Party seeks women reservation in jobs in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has demanded special provisions for reservation of women in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. At the party office in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar, he felicitated Namrata Sharma who has been made state president of the party’s women wing. OC

95 fresh cases recorded in J&K, 19 in Ladakh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 95 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infections to 4,52,817, while no death due to the virus was reported in 24 hours. In J&K, 4,47,074 patients have recovered so far. Ladakh, which saw 19 new cases, has 248 active cases. Ladakh's caseload is 27,947, officials said.