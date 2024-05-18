Apni Party takes out roadshow in Mendhar

Jammu, May 17
Apni Party leaders today held a roadshow in Mendhar of Poonch district in support of the party’s candidate for the Anantnag parliamentary seat, Zafar Iqbal Manhas.
Hundreds of people and workers took part in the roadshow that was led by Apni Party’s provincial president Manjit Singh.
Manjit Singh asked locals to give a chance to Manhas to represent the constituency.
“The people of Pir Panjal have always remained neglected and their demands for development and employment have not been fulfilled,” he said, adding that Manhas was a local candidate who was familiar with difficulties being faced by the people.
