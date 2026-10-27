'Apologise or go to Pakistan': Protests erupt in Jammu over Farooq’s remark

National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah’s remark regarding Pakistan has sparked protests against him here on Monday, with a BJP MP asking him to either apologise to the people of India or consider living in the neighbouring country.

The protests followed Abdullah’s remarks in Baramulla, in which he said Pakistan is protecting Kashmiris, triggering strong reactions and even demands for his arrest from BJP leaders and several organisations.

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“If you don’t keep it, you will be erased. Even our trace and identity will disappear. Nothing will be left. They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour is constantly behind this. Everywhere they say, ‘The decision regarding Kashmir has not been made.’ That is what is saving us. Otherwise, their intentions are not good,” Abdullah has said.

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Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Dogra Front and the National Anti-Terrorism Front (NATF) took out marches and held demonstrations against Abdullah. They raised slogans and burnt his effigies.

BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sat Sharma demanded that Abdullah apologise to the nation.

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“The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that he should apologise to the entire nation. Farooq should apologise to the 140 crore people of the country,” Sharma said, adding that Abdullah should consider living in Pakistan if he did not apologise.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa termed the remarks anti-national and said those could not be taken lightly. He accused Abdullah of speaking in favour of a country that, he alleged, had promoted terrorism and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir’s former BJP president Ravinder Raina also condemned the remarks, questioning how Pakistan, which India has repeatedly accused of supporting cross-border terrorism, could be described as a well-wisher of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also demanded an apology from Abdullah.

BJP leader Shakti Raj Parihar also condemned the remarks and demanded the registration of an FIR on sedition charges and Abdullah’s arrest.

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and would remain so. He said Pakistan has no right to raise the Kashmir issue, referring to the Shimla Agreement and its provision for resolving bilateral issues through direct engagement.

However, Sharma also referred to Abdullah’s remarks concerning the alleged denial of justice to minorities and other issues in the region.

He said the Congress is seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, citing assurances made by the government and discussions in Parliament.

Panun Kashmir and the Jammu State People’s Movement have lodged an FIR against the National Conference president.

The criminal complaint was lodged at Channi police station through Panun Kashmir chairman Tito Ganju and JSPM chairman Col Ajay Raina.

“Whom is Pakistan protecting, and from what?” Ganju asked, referring to Abdullah’s reported remarks.

The National Anti-Terrorism Front (NATF), led by its national chairman Vishal Chopra, also staged a protest and demanded an apology from Abdullah.