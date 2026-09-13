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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AR Rahman urges filmmakers to showcase Kashmir's beauty and peace

AR Rahman urges filmmakers to showcase Kashmir's beauty and peace

Said cinema can play an important role in reshaping perceptions about the Valley

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Music composer AR Rahman. File photo
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Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Saturday described Kashmir as a place of beauty and inspiration, urging filmmakers to highlight the region's peace, culture and natural splendour rather than dwell on violence and conflict.

Rahman, who was in Jammu and Kashmir for an advertisement shoot, said cinema can play an important role in reshaping perceptions about the Valley.

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Responding to a question on Bollywood's role in promoting Kashmir's picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the music maestro said filmmakers should focus on the positive transformation taking place in the region.

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"I think that is what should happen from now. They should bring the beauty and the peace, what you see in nature, as a positive thing, rather than taking anything about violence or the past. The past was past, the future is bright," Rahman told reporters.

The composer said Kashmir offers a rare sense of creative clarity for artists.

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"As artists, we seek inspiration. And when we come here, it is uncluttered, beautiful, and it inspires us," he said.

Describing Kashmir as a beautiful and blessed place, Rahman welcomed the recent hosting of the Union Territory's first international film festival and expressed hope that it would grow into a major cinematic event.

"Everybody can see the beauty of Kashmir and the vibration of Kashmir. I wish this film festival becomes really famous and a lot of people come here and enjoy the hospitality of the Kashmiri people," he said.

Drawing comparisons with renowned global film festivals, Rahman added, "The festival is a great idea. I wish it will grow and become beautiful. Like we go to Amsterdam, and we go to London Film Festival, or all those places like Sundance. I wish Kashmir becomes the best festival of India."

Rahman also said he enjoyed shooting in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed a desire to perform in the Valley in the near future. "We have some plans and we are talking. Hopefully, I want to come and perform here," he said.

The internationally acclaimed composer further welcomed the idea of greater collaboration between Bollywood and folk musicians from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would love to because I came here for 'Rockstar' and I recorded ladies singing folk songs, and we used it in 'Rockstar'. We want to come and do more things here," he said.

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